SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wheeler S, Davis D, Basch J, James G, Lehman B, Acord-Vira A. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2022; 76(Suppl 2): e7613393120.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Occupational Therapy Association)

DOI

10.5014/ajot.2022/76S2012

PMID

36166582

Abstract

Systematic Review Briefs provide a summary of the findings from systematic reviews developed in conjunction with the American Occupational Therapy Association's Evidence-Based Practice Program. Each Systematic Review Brief summarizes the evidence on a theme related to a systematic review topic. This Systematic Review Brief presents findings from the systematic review on education and skills training interventions that address psychosocial, behavioral, and emotional skills for people with traumatic brain injury (TBI).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print