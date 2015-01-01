|
Citation
Bynion TM, Higuera D, Gournay LR, Bridges A, Feldner M, Leen-Feldner E. Anxiety Stress Coping 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36166328
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Idiographic script-driven imagery is core to both research and treatment related to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including among individuals with a history of sexual assault. However, there may be benefit in having alternatives to such idiographic techniques. The current study therefore examined multimodal responding to a standardized audio-recorded narrative of a sexual assault. DESIGN AND METHOD: In this experiment, 105 women (Mage = 19.09, SD = 2.24) were recruited from the community and randomly assigned to listen to a depiction of sexual assault (trauma condition) or a similar experience without sexual assault (control condition).
Language: en
Keywords
experiment; emotion; heart rate; Trauma cue presentation