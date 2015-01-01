Abstract

BACKGROUND: Corrosive ingestion is still a major health problem, and its outcomes are often unpredicted. The implementation of a registry system for poisoning with corrosive substances may improve the quality of patient care and might be useful to manage this type of poisoning and its complications. Therefore, our study aimed to establish a minimum data set (MDS) for corrosive ingestion.



METHODS: This was an applied study performed in 2022. First, a literature review was conducted to identify the potential data items to be included in the corrosive ingestion MDS. Then, a two-round Delphi survey was performed to attain an agreement among experts regarding the MDS content, and an additional Delphi step was used for confirming the final MDS by calculating the individual item content validity index (CVI) and content validity ratio (CVR) and by using other statistical tests.



RESULTS: After the literature review, 285 data items were collected and sent to a two-round Delphi survey in the form of a questionnaire. In total, 75 experts participated in the Delphi stage, CVI, kappa, and CVR calculation. Finally, the MDS of the corrosive ingestion registry system was identified in two administrative and clinical sections with 21 and 152 data items, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The development of an MDS, as the first and most important step towards developing the corrosive ingestion registry, can become a standard basis for data collection, reporting, and analysis of corrosive ingestion. We hope this MDS will facilitate epidemiological surveys and assist policymakers by providing higher quality data capture to guide clinical practice and improve patient-centered outcomes.

Language: en