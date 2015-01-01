SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Deng H, He L, Wang C, Zhang T, Guo H, Zhang H, Song Y, Chen B. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e629.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12888-022-04255-w

PMID

36167540

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The pathophysiological mechanisms of aggression are manifold and they may closely interconnect. Current study aimed to determine the gut microbiota and its metabolites, and clarify their correlations with inflammation, oxidation, leaky gut and clinical profiles underlying aggression in schizophrenia (ScZ).

METHODS: Serum and stool specimens from ScZ inpatients with (ScZ-Ag, 25 cases) and without aggression (NScZ-Ag, 25 cases) were collected. Systemic inflammation, oxidation and leaky gut biomarkers were determined by ELISA, gut microbiota by 16S rRNA sequencing, short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis and neurotransmitters by liquid chromatograph mass spectrometry analysis.

RESULTS: Significantly higher systemic pro-inflammation, pro-oxidation and leaky gut biomarkers were observed in ScZ-Ag than NScZ-Ag group (all P<0.001). Compared to NScZ-Ag group, the alpha-diversity and evenness of fecal bacterial community were much lower, the abundance of fecal genera Prevotella was significantly increased, while that Bacteroides, Faecalibacterium, Blautia, Bifidobacterium,Collinsella and Eubacterium_coprostanoligenes were remarkably reduced in ScZ-Ag group (all corrected P<0.001). Meanwhile, 6 SCFAs and 6 neurotransmitters were much lower in ScZ-Ag group (all P<0.05). Finally, a few strongly positive or negative correlations among altered gut microbiota, SCFAs, systemic pro-inflammation, leaky gut, pro-oxidation and aggression severity were detected.

CONCLUSIONS: These results demonstrate that pro-inflammation, pro-oxidation and leaky gut phenotypes relating to enteric dysbacteriosis and microbial SCFAs feature the aggression onset or severity in ScZ individuals.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggression; Schizophrenia; Correlation; Inflammation; Gut microbiota; Leaky gut; Neurotransmitter; Oxidative stress; Short-chain fatty acid

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print