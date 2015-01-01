Abstract

This paper examined pilots' risk-taking behavioural intentions based on the theory of planned behaviour, as well as the impact of experience on behavioural intentions in adverse weather conditions. 273 airline pilots and flying cadets were divided into two groups and asked to complete a questionnaire based on two decision-making scenarios. This questionnaire measured pilots' intentions to take risks, along with the attitude towards the behaviour, subjective norms, perceived behavioural control (PBC), risk perception and self-identity. The results showed that attitude, subjective norm, PBC and risk perception explained 52% of the variance in behavioural intentions. Additionally, pilots' risk-taking decisions can be influenced by experience. Inexperienced pilots had a relatively stronger intention to take risks and a more favourable attitude toward risky behaviour. Moreover, pilots were more likely to rely on their own direct experience in the decision-making process.

