Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: The unintended passage of foreign bodies into the airway, is a common problem among children which can lead to death. Prompt diagnosis and extraction of the entrapped object is the key of success in these cases. Unfortunately, in addition to various extraction methods, in some cases the bronchoscopy may not be successful, and exploratory thoracotomy is inevitable.



CASE PRESENTATION: We describe the story of a 7-year-old preschooler boy who was taken to the emergency department complaining the sudden onset of cough and dyspnea. Initial investigations, showed an entrapped oval-shaped object in the right main bronchus. Several conventional bronchoscopic attempts were failed. We used a handmade magnet-powered instrument to extract the object.



CONCLUSION: Using the magnet-powered grasping forceps may be beneficial after repetitive failed attempts in the extraction process of airway foreign bodies. Although there is no specific evidence-based guideline for choosing the best removal technique, we recommend using this technique in round-shaped high weight metallic objects as the first removal technique.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

