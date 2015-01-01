|
Citation
|
Sarafi M, Rouzrokh M, Sadr S, Mahdavi SA, Mahdavi NS, Ebrahimian M. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2022; 99: e107629.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36167029
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION AND IMPORTANCE: The unintended passage of foreign bodies into the airway, is a common problem among children which can lead to death. Prompt diagnosis and extraction of the entrapped object is the key of success in these cases. Unfortunately, in addition to various extraction methods, in some cases the bronchoscopy may not be successful, and exploratory thoracotomy is inevitable.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bronchoscopy; Foreign bodies; Magnets; Magnetics; Respiratory aspiration