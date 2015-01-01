|
Citation
Gomes HS, Farrington DP, Krohn MD, Cunha A, Jurdi J, Sousa B, Morgado D, Hoft J, Hartsell E, Kassem L, Maia. J. Exp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36164649
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Current knowledge about the causes of offending behavior is heavily reliant on self-reports of offending (SRO). However, methodological research on the impact of modes of administration on SRO is very scarce. Further, the existing evidence conflicts with the general knowledge about responding to sensitive questions. In this study, we aimed to test whether SRO are affected by modes of administration.
Language: en
Keywords
Delinquency; Measurement error; Mode effects; Modes of administration; Sensitive questions; Survey methodology