Abstract

BACKGROUND: To our knowledge, no systematic reviews and meta-analyses have yet been published that examine the effect of art therapy (AT) interventions on depression symptoms among older adults, and this study aimed to systematically review and meta-analysis of clinical trials, summarize eligible relevant studies and provide a true effect measure for the association between AT and depression symptoms in older adults.



METHODS: The databases of PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials were searched until 15 February 2022. The methodological quality of the included studies was evaluated by the Delphi checklist. The heterogeneity across studies was conducted by chi-squared test and measured its quantity by the I(2) statistic. We performed this meta-analysis to obtain a summary measure of the mean difference in depression scores between AT and control groups using a random-effects model. All statistical analyses were carried out at a significance level of.05 using Stata software, version 14.



RESULTS: Until 15 February 2022, 222 studies through databases and 199 studies through review of references were included in the present meta-analysis. In total, the analysis covered 8 studies. The difference in mean depression score between the intervention and control groups showed significant reductions in the AT group (MD -.78; 95% CI: -1.17, -.38; I 2 = 67.9%).



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that AT can be considered an effective intervention for reducing depression symptoms among older adults and art therapists/psychotherapists can use this method to reduce the symptoms of depression among older adults.

Language: en