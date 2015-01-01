|
Savell SC, Howard JT, Vanfosson CA, Medellin KL, Staudt AM, Rizzo JA, Maddry JK, Cancio LC. Mil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
36165680
INTRODUCTION: The US Army Burn Center, the only burn center in the Department of Defense provides comprehensive burn care. The Burn Flight Team (BFT) provides specialized burn care during transcontinental evacuation. During Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom, burn injuries accounted for approximately 5% of all injuries in military personnel. To augment BFT capacity, US Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Teams (CCATTs) mobilized to transport burn patients. The purpose of this study was to describe critically ill, burn injured patients transported to the US Army Burn Center by BFT or CCATT, to compare and contrast characteristics, evacuation procedures, in-flight treatments, patient injuries/illnesses, and outcomes between the two groups.
