Abstract

Plaster casts have been used in the treatment of fractures since 1850, and they play an important role in the healing of extremity injuries and operative repairs. Despite the high incidence of fractures and the widespread use of plaster casts in patients with fractures, the quality of counseling in patients with plaster casts has been neglected. There are few studies on the quality of this patient advisement and the nonmedical experiences of patients with plaster casts. We believe that understanding the feelings, thoughts, and experiences of patients who have had plaster casts will contribute to holistic patient care and will guide the planning of such care. The aim of this study was to describe some of the nonmedical experiences of being in a plaster cast and to illustrate these difficulties through patient quotes. This qualitative research study used a qualitative, descriptive approach guided by phenomenology to explore and describe the subjective experiences of patients with plaster casts. Participants consisted of 10 patients with lower extremity fractures, all of whom had been in a plaster cast for at least 6 weeks. Data were collected through in-depth individual interviews using semistructured questionnaires. The content analysis method was used to analyze the data. COREQ (Consolidated Criteria for Reporting Qualitative Research) was used in structuring and reporting the study. Six themes that described the experiences of patients with a plaster cast were determined in the study. These themes were the basic physiological and functional concern, self-image challenges, social roles, dependence/independence, emotions, and the experience of being in a plaster cast. We determined that many aspects of the lives of patients had been affected by being in a plaster cast and that they had experienced not only physiological issues but also psychological, social, emotional, and aesthetic issues. In addition, all the participants stated that they sought solutions to these issues by requesting support from a person or persons around them. Understanding the experiences of individuals with a plaster cast will contribute to the holistic healthcare of individuals who suffer fractures, allowing it to be more patient-centered. This understanding will also support the planning and implementation of patient-centered counseling and education.

Language: en