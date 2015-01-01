Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There has been limited research on sex trafficking in Canada from a health and health care perspective, despite U.S. research which points to health care providers as optimally positioned to identify and help those who have been sex trafficked. We aim to better understand health care providers' knowledge about, attitudes towards, and care of those who have been sex trafficked in Ontario, Canada.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: Using a semi-structured interview guide, we will interview physicians, nurses, and social workers working in a health care setting in Ontario until data saturation is reached. An intersectional lens will be applied to the study; analysis will follow the six analytic phases outlined by Braun and Clarke. In the development of this study, we consulted the consolidated criteria for reporting qualitative research (COREQ) with regards to reflexivity and study design. We will continue to consult this checklist as the study progresses and in the writing of our analysis and findings.



DISCUSSION: To our knowledge, this will be the first study of its kind in Canada. The results hold the potential to inform the development of standardized training on sex trafficking for health care providers.



RESULTS of the study may be useful in addressing sex trafficking in other jurisdictions.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

