|
Citation
|
Jacobson D, Mason R, Bruder R, Du Mont J. PLoS One 2022; 17(9): e0274991.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36166446
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: There has been limited research on sex trafficking in Canada from a health and health care perspective, despite U.S. research which points to health care providers as optimally positioned to identify and help those who have been sex trafficked. We aim to better understand health care providers' knowledge about, attitudes towards, and care of those who have been sex trafficked in Ontario, Canada.
Language: en