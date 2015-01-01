SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Vidal C, Ngo TL, Wilcox HC, Hammond CJ, Campo JV, O'Donnell E, Ryan LM. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)

10.1176/appi.ps.202100608

36164772

OBJECTIVE: Suicide rates and frequency of pediatric emergency department (ED) visits for suicidal thoughts and behaviors have increased among Black preadolescents in the United States in recent years. This study examined whether characteristics of ED visits and treatment management of preadolescents with suicidal thoughts and behaviors differed by race.

METHODS: An electronic medical record query identified patients ages 8-12 (N=504) who visited a pediatric ED with a psychiatric-related chief complaint in 2019. The authors examined suicidal thoughts and behaviors that were reported with the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions tool, ED clinical impression, and ED disposition overall and by race.

RESULTS: Compared with other racial groups, Black preadolescents were less likely to report suicidal thoughts, despite equivalent lifetime histories of suicide attempts, and were more likely to be brought to the ED by police and discharged (instead of being admitted to inpatient psychiatric care).

CONCLUSIONS: Research to better understand racial disparities in suicide risk among preadolescents can inform prevention efforts.


Language: en

emergency department; suicide prevention; Emergency psychiatry; Black children; Child psychiatry/general; preadolescents

