Szigethy EM, Silfee V, Marroquin MA, Pavlick AN, Wallace ML, Williams KR, Hoberman AM. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)
36164775
Adolescents and young adults frequently experience anxiety and depression. The authors evaluated engagement in and effects of a coach-enhanced digital cognitive-behavioral intervention (dCBI; RxWell) targeting emotional distress in this age group. The dCBI app was prescribed to 506 adolescents and young adults at 35 pediatric practices; 278 enrolled in the app, of whom 58% engaged and 63% messaged their coach. Patients completed monthly General Anxiety Disorder-7 and eight-item Patient Health Questionnaire assessments, and a subset completed qualitative interviews. The dCBI app was associated with a significant reduction in anxiety and depression at 1 and 3 months. A dCBI is feasible as part of routine pediatric care and associated with reduced emotional distress.
Language: en
Adolescents; Depression; Anxiety; Coaching; Digital cognitive behavioral intervention