Abstract

Adolescents and young adults frequently experience anxiety and depression. The authors evaluated engagement in and effects of a coach-enhanced digital cognitive-behavioral intervention (dCBI; RxWell) targeting emotional distress in this age group. The dCBI app was prescribed to 506 adolescents and young adults at 35 pediatric practices; 278 enrolled in the app, of whom 58% engaged and 63% messaged their coach. Patients completed monthly General Anxiety Disorder-7 and eight-item Patient Health Questionnaire assessments, and a subset completed qualitative interviews. The dCBI app was associated with a significant reduction in anxiety and depression at 1 and 3 months. A dCBI is feasible as part of routine pediatric care and associated with reduced emotional distress.

