Abstract

Protective equipment in war plays a vital role in the safety of soldiers, the threat to soldiers from brain damage caused by deformation at the back of the helmet cannot be ignored, so research on reduce blunt post-cranial injury has great significance and value. This study first conducted gunshot experiments, used rifle bullets impact bulletproof plate and different density liner foam to record the incident process and internal response of craniocerebral model. After verifying the accuracy of finite element model through experimental data, optimization model is established based on response surface method to optimize the structure of gradient foam, analyze the cranial strain and energy absorption to select the best density and thickness distribution of each foam layer. Optimization results show that liner foam which designed to have lower density and thicker thickness for impact and brace layers, higher density and thinner thickness for middle layer can significantly improve the energy absorption efficiency. Compared to the 40.65 J of energy absorption before optimization, the optimized gradient foam can absorb 109.3 J of energy, with a 169% increase in the absorption ratio. The skull strain in the craniocerebral model was reduced from 1.260 × 10(-2) to 1.034 × 10(-2), with a reduction of about 22%. This study provides references for the design and development of protective equipment and plays an important role in ensuring the safety of soldiers in the battlefield environment.

