Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Toxicology has been one of the most important topics throughout the history of medicine. Persian medicine (PM) textbooks such as Al-Hawi fi Al-Tib of Rhazes (Razi) can be a useful source for novel information about toxicology and thus we aimed to elucidate Rhazes's methodology in toxicology based on this textbook.



METHODS: This research is a historical descriptive study. Data were obtained from the book Al-Hawi fi Al-Tib using keywords of poison, poisoning, and relevant terminologies in ArabicAQ1, Persian, and English and also from appropriate literature in PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, Scientific Information Database (SID), Magiran, and IranDoc.



RESULTS: After introducing the types of common poisons in his era, Rhazes categorized them into three main categories of plants, animals, and minerals, which cause human poisoning orally or via stings and bites. To identify the poison and make a diagnosis of the corresponding toxidrome, he conducted a thorough physical examination of the patient, carefully observing signs and symptoms, and then treated the poisoning using pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical modalities. In the book Al-Hawi fi Al-Tib, Rhazes has provided comprehensive information about the types of poisons, their effects on the human body, the signs and symptoms of poisonings, and relevant diagnostic and therapeutic methods.



DISCUSSION: Rhazes had a great contributing role to the science of toxicology. We suggest future research on an in-depth analysis of other PM references for toxicology knowledge and how they may foster the science of toxicology.

