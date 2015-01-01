SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Feu D, Carvalho FAR. Dental Press J. Orthod. 2022; 27(4): e22bbo4.

(Copyright © 2022, Dental Press International)

10.1590/2177-6709.27.4.e22bbo4

36169498

OBJECTIVE: This article aims to discuss the multidisciplinary approach required in the treatment of cases of impaction and ankylosis of permanent teeth, associated with a history of trauma, considering the psychological state of the child and family when faced with a traumatic case of bullying, by reporting the complex treatment of a central incisor needing to be orthodontically moved across the midline.

CONCLUSION: This clinical case was a major challenge, which included complex multidisciplinary procedures.

RESULTS and stability after 26 months of retention indicated successful orthodontic space closure of two maxillary teeth, without the use of implants or prostheses, in an adolescent patient who had a history of dental trauma, alveolar bone loss, and an uncertain initial prognosis.


