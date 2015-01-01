|
Feu D, Carvalho FAR. Dental Press J. Orthod. 2022; 27(4): e22bbo4.
(Copyright © 2022, Dental Press International)
36169498
OBJECTIVE: This article aims to discuss the multidisciplinary approach required in the treatment of cases of impaction and ankylosis of permanent teeth, associated with a history of trauma, considering the psychological state of the child and family when faced with a traumatic case of bullying, by reporting the complex treatment of a central incisor needing to be orthodontically moved across the midline.
