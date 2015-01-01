SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Alcock M, Hilario CT, MacLennan DS. J. Forensic Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1097/JFN.0000000000000412

PMID

36170159

Abstract

Transgender individuals represent a gender minority population that has been underserved within the healthcare system and underrepresented in population health and sexuality research, specifically as it pertains to sexual assault. This case report aims to explore how sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs) approach the care of transgender people who have survived sexual assault. Key components and findings related to the SANE's encounter will be examined including an evaluation of the biases and assumptions held by the SANE and other healthcare providers. Concepts such as cisnormativity, heteronormativity, and intersectionality will be examined in terms of how these can shape the experience of the survivor, influence the care provided by SANEs, and interact with gender stereotypes and nonaffirming practices faced by transgender people. This case report highlights the importance of acknowledging and undermining nursing approaches that can (re)traumatize sexual assault survivors and explores ways in which SANEs can help to shift views of gender and bodies with the goal of providing better care for gender minority populations.


Language: en
