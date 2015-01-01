Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: With the increasing popularity and saliency of social media, there is a pressing need to identify whether exposure to such content can affect road rule compliance, especially given that social media has been found to influence other risky behaviours. This systematic review (conducted in accordance with the PRISMA guidelines) summarised existing evidence concerning: (a) the nature of driving-related content on social media and (b) whether such content can influence attitudes and subsequent driving behaviour.



METHODS: Peer-reviewed articles written in English, that explored social media content in relation to road safety or driving behaviours (e.g., speeding, tailgating, distraction, impaired driving, and seatbelt use), were eligible for review. Searches were conducted via SCOPUS, PUBMED, ProQuest and TRID in June 2021.



RESULTS/DISCUSSION: A total of 8 studies met the requirements for this study, resulting in three key findings. First, it was found that very few studies have explored the type and extent of driving-related content on social media, and the small collection of existing research has focused solely on YouTube and Twitter. Second, whilst the nature of driving-related content on social media varies substantially across studies, a body of content exists that promotes or encourages risky driving behaviour or road rule violations. Third, and despite the array of available online content, there is a paucity of research illuminating the impact of social media messages on attitudes towards, and behaviours linked to road safety. This review highlights the need for research to keep pace with the rapidly changing nature of social media (not least the impacts upon human behaviour) and outlines pathways to increase current scientific understanding.

