Abstract

Bite wounds occur as a result of bite by an animal or a human. They are relatively frequent due to the growing number of pets living with people, as well as from inadequate human-animal interactions. The knowledge of most surgeons about the management of these injuries is relatively outdated, whereas the current literature points to important changes in this field. The article presents several aspects concerning epidemiology, classification, bacteriology, and characteristics of bite wounds to the hand. Based on the actual literature, detailed rules for the management of these injuries are described. This information may prove useful in the daily practice of surgeons and doctors at emergency departments who are frequently faced with bite wounds.

