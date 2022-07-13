Abstract

Violence against women is a complex phenomenon that poses many difficulties. The greatest obstacles, however, are those that women themselves encounter, often with children, who choose to get out of the situation or relationship of violence they experience. Material, economic, housing, psychological difficulties; in this difficult path to escape from violence, women need support and support, needs to which I respond to the Anti-violence Centers (CAV) that have been operating in the various territories for years. In Italy, in 2021 ISTAT published a survey on women who have found listening, services, accompaniment and protection at the CAVs and shelters operating on the Italian territory: they are 54,609 (those who have contacted the CAVs at least once), 3,964 more than in 2019; 30,359, on the other hand, have started a path to escape from violence with the CAVs that adhere to the Intesa Stato Regioni, of which 20,223 (66.1% of the total number of women taken into care) have started the process in 2020 (69, 1% the previous year). On 13 July 2022 it was published by D.i.Re. (Women on the Net against violence) a specific and detailed report on the collection of data on women received by the CAVs of the same D.i.Re network in which: 20,711 women, 3.5% more contacts than in 2020, 8 8% more women who had never turned to CAVs. The data takes into account what we have experienced following the restrictions dictated by the Covid -19 pandemic, which has seen the growth of requests for help from women and the difficulty of activating the path of escape from violence with particular important repercussions on the victims who could not even go to hospital emergency rooms clogged with coronavirus patients.

