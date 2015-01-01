Abstract

BACKGROUND: "Teen dating violence" is a poorly studied issue in the literature. Several sociodemographic and psychiatric risk factors have been identified in the literature, and the consequences are numerous. The aim of this mixed study is to establish an initial inventory of the problem in French-speaking Belgium, to establish links with the socio-demographic and overall health characteristics of the population, and to issue recommendations for the future.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: A study by questionnaire was conducted among 103 young people aged between 14 and 18 living in French-speaking Belgium and speaking French in particular. Qualitative and quantitative (descriptive and inferential statistics) analyses were performed.



RESULTS: 29.1% of respondents experienced violence. Significant links exist between the fact of having experienced violence and consumption as well as the presence of STDs. The combination of potential risk factors predicts a considerable part of the violence in the sample. A significant link exists between the fact of being subjected to violence and a high score on the scale of depression and violence suffered and committed.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of teen dating violence is relatively high in Belgium. A link between these and a large part of the potential consequences studied could be highlighted through the study.

