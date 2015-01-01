|
Malherbe I, Briganti G, Kacenelenbogen N. Psychiatr. Danub. 2022; 34(Suppl 8): 231-235.
(Copyright © 2022, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)
unavailable
36170735
BACKGROUND: "Teen dating violence" is a poorly studied issue in the literature. Several sociodemographic and psychiatric risk factors have been identified in the literature, and the consequences are numerous. The aim of this mixed study is to establish an initial inventory of the problem in French-speaking Belgium, to establish links with the socio-demographic and overall health characteristics of the population, and to issue recommendations for the future.
Language: en