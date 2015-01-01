SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fedina L, Shyrokonis Y, Backes B, Schultz K, Ashwell L, Hafner S, Rosay A. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221127725

36168282

Limited data are available on experiences of intimate partner violence (IPV) and sexual violence (SV) and health outcomes among American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) populations. This study explores the relationship between IPV and SV, food insecurity, housing insecurity, healthcare access, and self-reported physical and mental health status in a nationally representative sample of AIAN adults (N = 3,634). IPV and SV were associated with poorer physical and mental health at the bivariate level, but not in multivariate analyses. Economic inequalities are a salient predictor of health and may be compounded by demographic and geographic contexts.


Language: en

mental health; health; healthcare; American Indian Alaska native; housing

