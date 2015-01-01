Abstract

This case study examines the management of a trauma patient brought emergently to the operating room following a motor vehicle collision with concomitant oropharyngeal and carotid artery injuries caused by tree branches. The patient stated that he had used cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids a short time before the accident, and his behavior was dangerously erratic at the scene as well as upon arrival to the emergency room. Understanding the pharmacologic and physiologic effects of these illicit substances is key to managing any patient undergoing anesthesia, particularly when requiring emergent vascular repair.

