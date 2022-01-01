Abstract

Child abuse has been demonstrated to have long-term negative effects on mental and social functioning. However, only few studies have focused on ethnic minority women. Our study examined the role of exposure to child abuse, social exclusion, and discrimination in predicting posttraumatic symptoms and resilience among young Arab women in Israel. Young Arab women (n = 482) aged 18-25 filled out questionnaires regarding background information, exposure to child abuse (Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form), social exclusion, perceived discrimination, posttraumatic stress symptoms (Screen for Posttraumatic Stress Symptoms), and resilience (Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale-10). Participants who experienced child abuse reported higher levels of social exclusion, perceived discrimination, and posttraumatic symptoms and lower levels of resilience, compared to participants who did not experience child abuse. Experiencing child abuse, social exclusion, and discrimination were associated with higher levels of posttraumatic symptoms. Social exclusion moderated the association between child abuse and resilience. Consistent with the concept of intersectional trauma, the findings show that both child abuse and social exclusion play a significant role in predicting posttraumatic symptoms and resilience among young Arab women. Accordingly, we need to embrace a context-informed perspective in research and practice. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en