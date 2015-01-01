|
Cetin K, Worku D, Demtse A, Melberg A, Miljeteig I. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): 1214.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36175949
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Maternal and neonatal health are regarded as important indicators of health in most countries. Death auditing through, for example, the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) is viewed as key to preventing maternal and newborn mortality. However, little is known about the implications of implementing perinatal auditing for healthcare professionals in low-income contexts. This study aimed to explore the ethical and practical consequences clinicians experience concerning MPDSR reporting practices in Ethiopia. METHODS: Qualitative semi-structured in-depth individual interviews were conducted with 16 healthcare workers across professions at selected facilities in Ethiopia. The interview questions were related to clinicians' experiences with, and perceptions of, death auditing. Their strategies for coping with newborn losses and the related reporting practices were also explored. The material was analyzed following systematic text condensation, and the NVivo11 software was used for organizing and coding the data material.
Ethiopia; Death audit; Medical ethics; Perinatal health