Meinhardt I, Cargo T, Te Maro B, Bowden L, Fortune S, Cuthbert S, James S, Cook R, Papalii T, Kapa-Kingi K, Kapa-Kingi M, Prescott A, Hetrick SE. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e631.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12888-022-04266-7

36175876

OBJECTIVE: Self-harm is a major public health issue that significantly impacts communities, making early intervention and prevention paramount in addressing this public health issue. This study aimed to develop evidence-based, culturally responsive, safe, and practical guidelines to assist school staff in effectively supporting students who self-harm.

METHODS: This Delphi study comprised of a five-step process, oversighted by a Rōpū Mātanga Māori (Māori clinical and cultural governance group), and drawing on the expertise and knowledge gained from existing literature, interviews with stakeholders, and two panels of experts (youth and stakeholders). The Rōpū Mātanga Māori ensured accountability to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) and kept Māori processes central to the research aims. The panels completed two rounds of questionnaires, rating their endorsement of each statement. Statements rated as important or essential by 80% or more of both panels and Māori participants were included in the final guidelines. The Rōpū Mātanga Māori reviewed any remaining statements to determine inclusion.

RESULTS: Following the five-step process, 305 statements were included in the guidelines. These statements provided guiding actions that endorsed communication, collaborative responsibility, and wellbeing and a student-centred approach.

CONCLUSION: The guidelines provide guidance to all school staff that is culturally responsive and safe, consensus-based, and evidence-based. It is informed by the voices and experiences of young people and those who support them.


Education; Guidelines; Self-harm; Best-practice; School staff

