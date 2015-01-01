Abstract

BACKGROUND: Military specialists are elite personnel who are trained to work across diverse operational environments where a high level of physical conditioning is a prerequisite for their role. Anecdotally, personnel are acknowledged to be at high risk of developing musculoskeletal injuries (MSKIs). However, there are presently no published data on this UK military population to support this view. This is the first (2-year) retrospective epidemiological study to identify the MSKI sustained by this military population.



METHODS: All MSKI reported over a 2-year period (January 2018-December 2019) were recorded to identify the incidence, frequency, nature, onset, cause, location and reporting times. Injuries were described using injury count and relative frequency (percentage). Time at risk for each personnel day was calculated as 365 days.



RESULTS: A total of 199 personnel reported 229 injuries over the reporting periods. The injury incidence rates were 26.8 personnel per 100 person years (2018) and 27.7 personnel per 100 person years (2019), respectively. Military training accounted for the highest number of injuries (32%), followed by 'other injuries' (28%), personal training (28%) and sport (12%). The leading activity associated with injury was weight training (15%), followed by running (11%) and military exercise (10%). Lower extremity injuries accounted for the highest number of injuries (40%), followed by trunk (36%) and upper extremity (24%) injuries.



CONCLUSION: This study identifies the MSKI profile of a military specialist population over a 2-year period. Areas where modifiable risk factors may be identified to reduce risk of injury are highlighted. Recommendations for further research include investigating injury burden and the impact of injury on operational readiness.

Language: en