Hayhurst D, Warner M, Stokes M, Fallowfield J. BMJ Mil. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36175032
BACKGROUND: Military specialists are elite personnel who are trained to work across diverse operational environments where a high level of physical conditioning is a prerequisite for their role. Anecdotally, personnel are acknowledged to be at high risk of developing musculoskeletal injuries (MSKIs). However, there are presently no published data on this UK military population to support this view. This is the first (2-year) retrospective epidemiological study to identify the MSKI sustained by this military population.
Language: en
Sports medicine; rehabilitation medicine; Musculoskeletal disorders