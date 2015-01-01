Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to assess the prevalence and potential association between intimate partner violence (IPV) with traumatic dental injuries (TDIs) and the subsequent need for root canal treatment (RCT).



METHODS: A total of 100 subjects with TDIs presented at emergency or postgraduate restorative clinics at University Dental Hospital, King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia post-TDI. All study subjects completed the Hurt-Insult-Threaten-Scream (HITS) domestic violence screening tool and were clinically and radiographically examined to determine the type of TDI they suffered along with the pulp and periapical status of affected teeth. Demographic data were also recorded. Based on the findings, management included regular follow-up, splinting, reattachment of broken tooth part, vital pulp therapy and/or RCT as seen appropriate.



RESULTS: Mean age of participants was 28.4±5.7 years. Prevalence of IPV among subjects presented with TDIs was 18%. Most of the IPV victims held a bachelor's degree (67%) and were unemployed (61%). Most of TDI cases were crown fracture (84%) followed by luxation and avulsion (10% and 6%, respectively). Among all TDI cases, 73% required RCT. Crown fracture was the most prevalent TDI among IPV victims followed by luxation and avulsion with prevalence of 56%, 33%, and 11%, respectively. Out of a total of 73 patients requiring RCT, nine were IPV victims (12.3%) which indicated that one of each eight TDI cases requiring RCT might be a potential IPV victim. Half of the IPV victims required RCT to manage their TDIs.



CONCLUSION: Prevalence of IPV among TDIs was 18%. IPV screening should be included as routine assessment part for TDIs. Identification of IPV victims could be difficult, however, employment status, type of TDI, and RCT needs were suggested as potential predictors of positive IPV cases.

