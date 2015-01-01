Abstract

PURPOSE: We aimed to investigate the prevalence and factors associated with falls in older adult outpatients during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Vietnam.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: From February 2022 to June 2022, this cross-sectional study included 814 patients (aged ≥60 years; mean age 71.8 ± 7.3 years; women, 65.2%) attending three geriatric clinics for a comprehensive geriatric assessment. Self-reported fall events in the past 12 months and post-COVID-19 falls were assessed. Factors associated with falls were determined using logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: In total, 188 patients (23.1%) had falls (single fall, 75.5%; recurrent falls, 24.5%). The most frequent location, time, and circumstance of falls were the bedroom (43.1%), morning (54.3%), and dizziness (34.6%), respectively. Most patients experienced health issues after falls (bruise/grazes, 53.7%; fracture, 12.8%; immobility, 9.6%; hospital admission, 14.9%). In the adjusted model, factors associated with falls were being underweight (odds ratio [OR] 2.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.37-4.56, P = 0.003), limitations in instrumental activities of daily living (OR 2.03, 95% CI 1.05-3.95, P = 0.036), poor sleep quality (OR 1.83, 95% CI 1.10-3.05, P = 0.020), and fear of falling (OR 3.45, 95% CI 2.23-5.33, P <0.001). Among 357 COVID-19 infected patients, post-COVID-19 falls occurred in 35 patients (9.8%) and were associated with fear of falling (OR 3.14, 95% CI 1.18-8.40, P = 0.023) and post-COVID-19 lower limb weakness (OR 2.55, 95% CI 1.07-6.10, P = 0.035).



CONCLUSION: Our study found a substantial prevalence of falls among older outpatients during the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam. Management of factors associated with falls may be needed to reduce the burden of falls in the older population.

