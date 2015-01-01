SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhuang J, Zheng G. Comput. Intell. Neurosci. 2022; 2022: e1806601.

(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)

10.1155/2022/1806601

36172311

PMC9512603

In recent years, radioactive sources have been widely used in various fields (e.g., nuclear industry, agriculture, medical industry, environmental protection, and scientific research) and successfully applied to develop scientific projects, such as nuclear power generation, sewage treatment, medical diagnosis, and new material development. However, radiation sources continuously got out of control and even lost. Manual search for uncontrolled radiation sources is inefficient and prone to radiation injuries. Therefore, it is practically significant to design a radiation source detection robot. Against this backdrop, this study designs an intelligent robot detection system of uncontrolled radiation sources and develops an intelligent robot for detecting and disposing of uncontrolled radiation sources. The research results help to realize the autonomous search and disposal of radiation sources.


Humans; *Radiation Injuries/prevention & control; *Robotics; Sewage

