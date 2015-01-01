Abstract

Protracted daily preoccupation with the federal immigration policing infrastructure, restrictive policy, and antagonistic rhetoric take a substantial toll on the psychological and physical health of undocumented immigrants and their families. A growing network of states and municipalities are adopting policies to promote immigrant wellbeing through integration. Recent advances in research suggest subfederal healthcare access, sanctuary, and ID policies increase access to healthcare and health resources and decrease fear and stress. However, health impacts of these policies are modulated by national socio-political forces that spur misinformation, distrust, and fear. To help overcome this, states and municipalities should layer integrationist actions. Critically, more policy impact research is needed to support understanding, uptake, and renewal of state and local policymaking promoting immigrant health.

Language: en