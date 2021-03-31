Abstract

ISSUES: Meta-analysis was used to estimate the effect of forming implementation intentions (i.e., if-then plans) on weekly alcohol consumption and heavy episodic drinking (HED). Sample type, mode of delivery, intervention format and timeframe were tested as moderator variables. APPROACH: Cochrane, EThOS, Google Scholar, PsychArticles, PubMed and Web of Science were searched for relevant publications to 31 March 2021. Random-effects meta-analysis was used to estimate the effect size difference (d) between individuals forming versus not forming implementation intentions on weekly consumption and HED. KEY FINDINGS: Sixteen studies were included in meta-analyses. The effect size difference for forming implementation intentions on weekly alcohol consumption was d(+) = -0.14 confidence interval (CI) [-0.24; -0.03]. Moderator analyses highlighted stronger effects for: (i) community (d(+) = -0.38, CI [-0.58; -0.18]) versus university (d(+) = -0.04, CI [-0.13; 0.05]) samples; (ii) paper (d(+) = -0.26, CI [-0.43; -0.09]) versus online (d(+) = -0.04, CI [-0.14; 0.06]) mode of delivery; and (iii) volitional help sheet (d(+) = -0.34, CI [-0.60; -0.07]) versus implementation intention format (d(+) = -0.07, CI [-0.16; 0.02]). In addition, effects diminished over time (B = 0.02, SE = 0.01, CI [0.03; 0.01]). Forming implementation intentions had a null effect on HED, d(+) = -0.01 CI [-0.10; 0.08]. IMPLICATIONS: Forming implementation intentions reduces weekly consumption but has no effect on HED.



CONCLUSION: This review identifies boundary conditions on the effectiveness of implementation intentions to reduce alcohol consumption. Future research should focus on increasing the effectiveness of online-delivered interventions and integrating implementation intention and motivational interventions.

Language: en