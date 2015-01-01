Abstract

BACKGROUND: Parental substance abuse (SA) of alcohol and drugs is associated with offspring mortality, including sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), in infancy, but research on cause-specific mortality and mortality in later childhood is scarce.



METHODS: Using population-based register data on all births in Sweden in 1973-2013 (N = 4.2 million) and Cox regressions, we examined the associations of mother's and father's SA registered between 2 years before and 12 years after the child birth with offspring all-cause and cause-specific mortality in infancy and childhood.



RESULTS: Parental SA was associated with increased offspring all-cause and natural-cause mortality in infancy, but not in the neonatal period, and with external-cause mortality in ages 1-9. Risk of SIDS was 130-280% higher in infants with parental SA compared to infants with no parental SA. Adjusting for parental socioeconomic and immigrant status and severe psychiatric disorders, paternal SA was associated with 66% higher mortality due to communicable diseases and infections in infancy, and both maternal and paternal SA were associated with 40-174% higher mortality due to accidents in infancy and in ages 1-9. The associations between parental SA and offspring mortality were similar for male and female offspring.



CONCLUSIONS: Child mortality is rare in contemporary Sweden, and parental SA has variable associations with elevated offspring mortality throughout the first 10 years of life, excluding the neonatal period, which is indicative of insufficient recognition of children at risk. Preventive measures should be long-term and targeted to both parental and offspring behaviour.

