Abstract

Simultaneous use of alcohol and cannabis or marijuana ("SAM") use is prevalent among young adults and associated with adverse outcomes. Impulsivity is a key construct associated with alcohol and other substance use in this age group, but scant work has considered the role of individual facets of impulsivity on SAM use. The present study compared latent profiles defined by facets of impulsivity (negative urgency, lack of perseverance, lack of premeditation, sensation seeking, and positive urgency) and examined whether profiles were associated with recent SAM use relative to alcohol without cannabis use. Participants were 542 young adults (53% female) recruited through Qualtrics Panels who reported past-year alcohol use and blackout drinking behavior. Participants completed online questionnaires regarding their past-year substance use behavior and typical impulsivity. Regression analysis examining the five impulsivity facets revealed that only sensation seeking predicted the likelihood of recent SAM use relative to alcohol without cannabis use. Using latent profile analysis, four profiles were identified: "low impulsivity," "high sensation seeking/urgency impulsivity," "moderate impulsivity," and "high lack of premeditation/perseverance impulsivity." Individuals in the high sensation seeking/urgency group were more likely to engage in SAM use. Impulsivity may be an important individual difference factor associated with SAM use. Young adults who engage in SAM use may be particularly vulnerable for impulsivity related to sensation seeking and urgency, which may further heighten their risk for hazardous use and related outcomes. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en