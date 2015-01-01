|
Do TTH, Nguyen DTM, Nguyễn LT. Health Serv. Insights 2022; 15: e11786329221125410.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publications)
36171762
This study examined the prevalence of depressive symptoms among older people living in a rural district in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2021. A cross-sectional survey was conducted with a sample of 495 people aged 60 years or older, using a structured questionnaire. The prevalence of self-reported depression, based on the short-form Geriatric Depression Scale-15 items, was 28.7%.
Language: en
Vietnam; Depression; older people; rural; family