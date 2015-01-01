Abstract

CONTEXT: Concussion is an acute, transient disruption in brain function due to head injury. Previous studies suggest osteopathic manipulative medicine (OMM) improved recovery from concussion.



OBJECTIVES: The hypothesis was that new-onset impairments (NOI) of neurological functions identified by Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT) will improve more so after OMM than after concussion-education.



METHODS: College athletes presenting to the outpatient academic healthcare center (AHCC) with concussion due to head injury within the preceding 2 weeks were recruited for this IRB-approved, randomized, single-blinded trial. Consented men and women were randomized into groups receiving two OMM treatments or two concussion-education sessions to control for social effects. Preseason, Baseline, ImPACT was compared to Post-Injury scores to determine NOI. Baseline, Post-Injury, and Post-Interventions ImPACTs were compared by analysis of variance (ANOVA, α≤0.05). Post-Injury correlations and mean changes in King-Devick (KD) scores were analyzed.



RESULTS: Post-Injury NOI were found in 77.8% (14/18) men and 85.7% (6/7) women, including ImPACT subscore indices for verbal and visual memory, processing speed (PS), and reaction time (RT). Of those with NOI, mean visual memory recovered by 50.0% following one and by 104.9% (p=0.032) following two OMM treatments in men and by 82.8% (p=0.046) following one treatment in women. Following two interventions, the mean RT in men receiving OMM improved by 0.10 more than education (p=0.0496). The effect sizes of OMM were large (Cohen's d=1.33) on visual memory and small (Cohen's d=0.31) on RT.



CONCLUSIONS: The NOI in visual memory and RT following concussion significantly improved in the OMM group compared to the education group. Integrating OMM utilizing physical exam and this treatment was a safe individualized approach in athletes with acute uncomplicated concussions. Further research is warranted to improve the utilization of OMM for individuals with concussion.

Language: en