Abstract

Despite numerous challenges, Montefiore Medical Center in New York City implemented a program aimed at providing comprehensive, evidence-based medical cannabis certifications to patients, including those who have been historically disenfranchised, and shares insights from five years of operation.



Bronx, New York-based Montefiore Medical Center established the Montefiore Medical Cannabis Program (MMCP) in 2016. The program was designed to increase access to such care, with a special focus on marginalized populations that have encountered particular barriers to care. In the first 5 years, the MMCP has expanded the number of providers and has certified more than 1,600 patients. Yet in many cases, patients have not been able to acquire cannabis at the regulated dispensaries. The academic medical center continues research in this developing care delivery service and describes its experience over 5 years.

