Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Sexual assault is the most prevalent and hidden global problem. The condition is worse in developing countries like Ethiopia. Therefore, this study described the survivors' characteristics, clinical profiles, and management of cases of sexual assault at the One-Stop Service Center for survivors of sexual assault at a referral hospital in Western Ethiopia.



METHODS: A facility-based retrospective cross-sectional descriptive study was conducted to assess 203 cases of sexual assault managed at the One-Stop Service Center for survivors of sexual assault in Wollega University Referral Hospital from January 2019 to March 2022. Data were collected using a pre-tested structured checklist. Data were organized using Epidata version 3.1, cleaned, and exported to SPSS version 25 for analysis. The results were presented in tables.



RESULTS: Of 203 cases of alleged sexual assaults during the study period, 142 (70%) and 61 (30%) of survivors were raped and attempted rape, respectively. The age of survivors ranges from 3 to 28 years with a mean age of 15.7 ± 4.7 years. One hundred ninety-four (95.6%) were females. Seventy percent of them were students. Most of the survivors, 173 (85.2%), were assaulted by a person known to them. Only 74 (36.5%) present to the hospital within 72 h. Genital injuries were documented in 153 (75.4%). More than half, 112 (55.2%), were brought to the hospital by the police officers. In this study, 34 (16.7%) of survivors were admitted and 10 (4.9%) needed surgical procedures. Serology for syphilis, hepatitis B virus and HIV were reactive in 5 (7.1%), 1 (0.5%), and 1 (0.5%) respectively. The pregnancy test was positive in 12 (7.1%) of survivors. One (0.5%) study participant died in the intensive care unit.



CONCLUSION: In this study, children and adolescents were the most vulnerable group, and survivors' presentation to the hospital was delayed. They presented to the hospital with variable complications, including minor genital and/or extra-genital injuries, sexually transmitted infections, unwanted pregnancy, fractures, and multiple organ failures leading to death. Therefore, it is recommended that all concerned stakeholders work on the prevention of sexual assault in the study area. Legal protection for these survivors and students should also be strengthened. It is also recommended to evaluate the execution of existing national and international policies and programs toward sexual assault to develop contextual policies and guidelines.

