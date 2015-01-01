|
Citation
|
Jungmann OP, Schöps W, Weistenhöfer W, Forchert M, Golka K. Urologie 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Wann sind der Verdacht auf eine Berufskrankheit oder urologische Folgen eines Arbeitsunfalls anzuzeigen?
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36173458
|
Abstract
|
Physicians are obliged to report the suspected presence of an occupational disease to the German Social Accident Insurance Institutions or to the state authority responsible for occupational health and safety. In the field of urology, tumors of the urinary tract are the most common, followed by the less common renal cell cancer and mesothelioma of the tunica vaginalis testis; however, for such a suspicion to arise at all, sufficient knowledge of urological occupational diseases must be present and the occupational or work history over the entire training and working life since the beginning of employment must be collected. In daily life the notification often fails at this point. In addition to the legal foundation and the principal course of the procedure, this article explains how a relevant comprehensive medical history by means of questionnaires can contribute to the fact that neither too many or all tumor diseases are unreflectedly reported, nor that occupational diseases are overlooked due to the lack of a medical history or detailed knowledge (or fear of this). Urological sequelae of accidents are often not adequately appreciated in the primary process or may take a long time to develop. In this case reporting the aggravation of the consequences of the accident is essential.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Bladder cancer; Carcinogens; Mesothelioma; Renal cell cancer; Tunica vaginalis of the testis