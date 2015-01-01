Abstract

Physicians are obliged to report the suspected presence of an occupational disease to the German Social Accident Insurance Institutions or to the state authority responsible for occupational health and safety. In the field of urology, tumors of the urinary tract are the most common, followed by the less common renal cell cancer and mesothelioma of the tunica vaginalis testis; however, for such a suspicion to arise at all, sufficient knowledge of urological occupational diseases must be present and the occupational or work history over the entire training and working life since the beginning of employment must be collected. In daily life the notification often fails at this point. In addition to the legal foundation and the principal course of the procedure, this article explains how a relevant comprehensive medical history by means of questionnaires can contribute to the fact that neither too many or all tumor diseases are unreflectedly reported, nor that occupational diseases are overlooked due to the lack of a medical history or detailed knowledge (or fear of this). Urological sequelae of accidents are often not adequately appreciated in the primary process or may take a long time to develop. In this case reporting the aggravation of the consequences of the accident is essential.



Ärztinnen und Ärzte sind verpflichtet, den Verdacht auf das Vorliegen einer Berufskrankheit an den Unfallversicherungsträger oder an die für den medizinischen Arbeitsschutz zuständige Landesbehörde zu melden. Am häufigsten sind im urologischen Fachgebiet Tumoren der harnableitenden Wege, gefolgt von den selteneren Nierenzellkarzinomen und den Mesotheliomen der Tunica vaginalis des Hodens. Damit ein solcher Verdacht sich aber überhaupt einstellt, muss ein ausreichendes Wissen über die urologischen Berufskrankheiten vorhanden sein und die Berufs- bzw. Arbeitsanamnese über das gesamte Ausbildungs- und Erwerbsleben seit Beginn der Erwerbstätigkeit erhoben werden. Im täglichen Alltag scheitert die Meldung oft schon an diesem Punkt. Im vorliegenden Beitrag wird neben den rechtlichen Grundlagen und dem prinzipiellen Ablauf des Verfahrens erläutert, wie eine diesbezügliche umfassende Anamnese mittels Fragebögen dazu beitragen kann, dass weder unreflektiert zu viele oder alle Tumorerkrankungen gemeldet, noch dass durch mangelnde Anamnese oder Detailkenntnis (bzw. der Angst davor) beruflich bedingte Erkrankungen übersehen werden. Urologische Unfallfolgen werden oft im Primärverfahren nicht ausreichend gewürdigt oder können sich erst mit langer Verzögerung entwickeln. Hier ist eine Meldung der Verschlimmerung der Unfallfolgen essentiell.

