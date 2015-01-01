Abstract

Many studies on effects of non-driving related tasks in the context of SAE Level3 automated driving have been conducted in driving simulator settings applying standardized tasks. Thereby internal validity is favored over external validity. To assess the influence of engagement in three natural non-driving related tasks on takeover behavior in the context of SAE Level3 automated driving, we conducted an experiment on a test track with a sample of naïve participants from the general public. We used a Wizard-of-Oz vehicle to simulate a SAE Level 3 traffic jam function in a real driving setting. To measure effects of compatibility between non-driving related tasks and driving task on subsequent takeover behavior and following manual driving behavior, participants played Tetris, watched a documentary film and read a text and typed a summary of it. After approx. 15 min, each non-driving related task was interrupted by a request to intervene. In the manual driving phase after the third takeover, participants encountered a balloon car positioned on their lane which they had to evade.



RESULTS show longer takeover times in the film and text condition compared to the Tetris condition. Implications on theory and practice are discussed.

Language: en