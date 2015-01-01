Abstract

HIV and gender-based violence (GBV) are syndemic in sub-Saharan Africa and provision of support for participants who disclose GBV constitutes part of comprehensive care. Consequently, a process was undertaken to develop, implement, and evaluate standard operating procedures (SOPs) in MTN-025/HOPE, a study of the dapivirine vaginal ring for HIV prevention. The SOP was developed using needs assessment surveys in addition to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and other literature. Sites tailored and implemented the SOP through HOPE implementation. At study end, staff reported increased training 32/35 (91.43%); improved confidence (18/26; 69.23%); and improved vicarious trauma prevention onsite (17/28; 60.71%). Leadership reported increased staff competence in GBV response. Obstacles included limited referral organizations and time for follow-up, continued training needs, and cultural norms. Development and implementation of an SOP is a feasible strategy to build a GBV response to improve health systems and support sustained effective use of HIV prevention products.

