Abstract

BACKGROUND: Crossover youth (COY) are involved with child welfare and/or the justice system and experience multifaceted challenges in their transition into adulthood. A literature review identified eight critical indicators of successful transitions for COY and the absence of a validated comprehensive assessment that is youth informed and culturally sensitive.



OBJECTIVE: To develop a Successful Transitions Assessment Tool (STAT) that is informed by research, Critical Race Theory, and subject matter experts. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Field experts were approached to review the initial STAT, developed from literature findings, using the Delphi approach; 13 experts completed the first round and nine completed the second round. Child welfare youth participated in a focus group and youth justice youth completed interviews; 10 youth aged 16 to 24 provided feedback.



METHODS: A two-round Delphi study with experts used a survey link. The focus groups and interviews with youth experts were conducted virtually. Expert rankings in the examined areas were aggregated and qualitative data were thematically analyzed.



RESULTS: Responding experts in both rounds of the Delphi process ranked the STAT highly, achieving scores of 16.8 and 16.4 of 20 possible points, respectively (consensus >80 %). No additional rounds were deemed necessary. All suggested tool clarifications were incorporated. Additional questions were added based on suggestions relevant to the eight critical domains.



CONCLUSIONS: This innovative study created a single, brief, yet comprehensive assessment tool of eight key domains for successful transitions out of care settings, informed by experts through the Delphi approach and youth themselves.

Language: en