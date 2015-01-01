Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence indicates an association between intimate partner violence (IPV) and child maltreatment (CM). Although research shows mothers' IPV victimization is a risk factor for CM, the specific elements within IPV and CM are not well understood. Some studies suggest material hardship plays a role in the relationships between IPV and CM. However, the relationship between different typologies of IPV and CM considering material hardship has rarely been examined.



OBJECTIVE: This study fills this gap by assessing the direct effects of IPV victimization on material hardship and CM, direct effects of material hardship on CM, and indirect effects of IPV victimization on CM via material hardship with attention to typologies of IPV and CM.



METHODS: Data included responses by 3086 mothers in the Fragile Families Child Wellbeing Study.



RESULTS: Structural equation modeling showed that material hardship predicted higher risk of CM regardless of the presence of IPV or what type (child physical assault: β = 0.11, p < 0.001; child psychological aggression: β = 0.12, p < 0.001; child neglect: β = 0.06, p < 0.01). However, mothers who experienced controlling and emotional IPV had a higher risk of material hardship, and this increased their children's risk of CM (child physical assault: β = 0.02, p < 0.01; child psychological aggression: β = 0.02, p < 0.01; child neglect: β = 0.01, p < 0.05). This was the only type of IPV associated with CM through its association with material hardship.



CONCLUSIONS: The varied findings suggest that intervention efforts in families with co-occurring IPV and CM should mobilize economic support to IPV survivors with consideration of the varied effects of different types of IPV.

Language: en