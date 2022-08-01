Abstract

PURPOSE: The rapid development of winter sports requires investigation on injuries in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou city, one of the ski sites of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Careful evaluation is required to observe which injuries are caused under what circumstances, and then we can make corresponding preventive measures and recommendations based on the results.



METHODS: In this retrospective study, the data of injury cases at ski resorts in China (Chongli district) and Japan were analyzed to provide a reference for the ongoing injury prevention at ski resorts. We collected data on injuries at Wanlong and Fulong ski resorts in Chongli district during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 ski seasons. We referred to the skiing injury report issued in February 2020 of a nationwide ski safety statistical service - Japan Ski Safety Association. The causes of injury and specific injured body parts were analyzed based on the data of Chinese and Japanese ski resorts.



RESULTS: During the 2019-2020 ski season in Japanese ski resorts, the number of reported injuries per 10,000 skiers was 0.93, of which 457 (17.3%) were over 50 years old, accounting for a large proportion of injuries, meanwhile in Chongli ski resort, the injury rate of skiers aged 50 and over was 7.1%. The knee joint (23.7% at Wanlong ski resort and 28.4% in Japanese ski resorts) was the most injured body part among Chongli and Japanese skiers. Among snowboarders, shoulder joint injury (17.7% in Japanese ski resorts) was the most common, and injury on hand and fingers (16.3% in Wanlong ski resorts) was the most common. Head injury rates are similar in Chongli and Japanese ski resorts (8.2% and 8.7%, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Our analysis demonstrated that injury data recorded among young skiers was higher in Chinese ski resorts (Chongli district) than that in Japanese ski resorts, and elderly skiers made up a larger proportion of skiing injuries in Japanese resorts. Thus, according to our research, the protection of knee joints, shoulder joints and hands and fingers injuries should be taken seriously. It should pay attention to the teaching of ski poles (for finger protection), and use protective devices such as knee pads, helmets, etc.

