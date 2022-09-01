Abstract

Viper bite envenomation represents a significant occupational hazard among agricultural workers in India. The viper bite envenomation is usually suspected when a patient presents with predominant local symptoms at the bitten site, including pain, swelling, and necrosis. Further, systemic findings such as diffuse intravascular coagulation, hypotension, and shock may alert physicians of viper bite envenomation rather than a neurotoxic snake bite. However, cerebral complications are rare in viper bites but may potentially fatal. Central nervous system involvement in a viper bite is either due to neurotoxins or hemorrhagins present in the venom, which may induce cerebral thrombosis, ischemia, infarction, and hemorrhage. Here we present a case of a previously healthy adult male who succumbed to extensive subarachnoid, intracerebral, and intraventricular hemorrhages involving bilateral cerebral hemispheres following viper snakebite envenomation. This report highlights the importance of anticipating cerebral complications in viper bite envenomation, a rare occurrence. It also emphasizes the need for early antisnake venom administration to prevent and control systemic envenomation and its complications.

