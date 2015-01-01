CONTACT US: Contact info
Rouhani R, Zakariaei Z, Malakian A, Banimostafavi ES, Soleymani M. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(9): e6358.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36177079
Individuals who introduce illicit substances such as opioids and amphetamines into the gastrointestinal tract by swallowing or inserting them into the rectum are known as body packers. We describe a prisoner who developed severe poisoning symptoms after swallowing amphetamine packets and was promptly removed by laparotomy.
Language: en
poisoning; amphetamine; body packer; laparotomy; prisoner