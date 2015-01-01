SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kwon SJ, Turpyn CC, Duell N, Telzer EH. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2020; 7(3): 413-420.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40429-020-00328-6

36176898

PMC9518830

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Adolescence is a developmental period often characterized by heightened risk taking and increased sensitivity to socially salient stimuli. In this report, we discuss how the developing brain serves as both a link between, and a susceptibility factor for, social contextual factors and risk taking in adolescence.

RECENT FINDINGS: Neural activity in regions related to affective processing, cognitive control, and social cognition, which continue to develop across the adolescent years, shape the relationship between adolescents' social environment and their risk taking.

SUMMARY: Examining neural patterns of adolescent brain development enriches our understanding of how adolescents' complex social environment modulates their risk-taking behavior, which may have implications for adolescents' current and future substance use.


Language: en

substance use; adolescence; brain development; fmri; parent influence; peer influence

