Yang ES, Oh SK, Kim S, Chung IJ. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 240: e109641.
36179508
BACKGROUND: The prevention of youth marijuana use has become a national priority in the United States. This study examined the influence of parent and peer disapproval on youth marijuana use, mediated by youth risk perception. Because the legal status of marijuana use can influence individual perceptions of the drug, this study investigated differences in the mediating mechanism between youth living in states with medical marijuana legalization (MML) and those living in non-MML states.
Social drug disapproval; State comparison; Youth marijuana use; Youth risk perception